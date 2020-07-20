Arsenal prepared to do whatever it takes to land Portuguese teenager

Arsenal is prepared to pay the release clause of Sporting Lisbon teenager, Joelson Fernandes, this summer.

The teenager has emerged as a summer target for the Gunners in recent weeks after he showed glimpses of his talents for the Portuguese side.

He has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, who also broke through as a teenager for the Portuguese side after he became their youngest ever debutant.

Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign the teenager who has turned the heads of several European scouts.

Barcelona and Juventus are two other top teams looking to sign him when the transfer window reopens, but A Bola claims that Arsenal is close to sealing a move for him.

The Portuguese publication claims that the Gunners are prepared to trigger his release clause as soon as possible to get him on their team.

Arsenal has developed a reputation for helping youngsters build a career for themselves for a very long time now.

Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition as he has given chances to the likes of Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson.

The Gunners will hope that their record of developing youngsters will help them to convince Fernandes to join their team.