Arsenal prepared to fight until the end to land Willian

Arsenal is keen to get the signing of Willian over the line, according to reports.

The Brazilian will become a free agent at the end of this season as his Chelsea contract comes to an end.

According to the Sun, his negotiations with the Blues seem to have stalled after he admitted that talks have gone quiet since he told the club that he wanted a longer-term contract.

Arsenal has become one of the main teams interested in him and despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham, the Gunners are pretty confident that they can get the deal done.

Willian’s agent is an Arsenal fan and he has claimed that it won’t affect where his client would be playing next season, however, Arsenal fans are confident that his closeness with their board will help them seal the deal.

Barcelona is focusing all their efforts on the return of Neymar and that presents one less team to worry about for the Gunners.

With limited cash to spend in the next transfer window, bargain signings like that of Willian are ones that Arsenal would be keen to pull off.

The club is also considering free moves for Edison Cavani and Dries Mertens according to the same report.