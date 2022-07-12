Arsenal prepared to launch a bid for £67.5million Ligue 1 star

Arsenal has told the representative of Lucas Paqueta that they will bid for him in this transfer window, according to Goal.com.

The Brazilian currently plays for Lyon in France, and he has been one of the finest players in Ligue 1.

He struggled during his first spell in Europe at AC Milan, but the move to Lyon has revitalised him, and he could try out at a bigger club again.

He has been reluctant to leave Lyon for some time now, having rejected Newcastle United’s approach in the January transfer window.

However, it seems his stance is changing, and he might finally agree to a move.

The report claims Arsenal is optimistic that they can land the Brazilian, and the most important issue now is paying his transfer fee.

Lyon values him at £67.5million, an immense sum, but the Gunners are not scared, and they will table their own valuation to kick-start negotiations.

Paqueta has been in fine form at Lyon for much of the time he has been at the French club.

The midfielder will be an added quality to our group, and he could force Emile Smith Rowe to leave.

However, he is more experienced and likely to be more productive, which is what our current rebuild needs.

