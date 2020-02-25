Arsenal prepared to make a summer move for La Liga midfielder

Arsenal reported to be seriously considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and the Gunners are reportedly prepared to pay his release clause when this season ends.

Partey has been in fine form for the Madrid side over the past few seasons and his current deal is set to expire in 2023.

He was linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitana earlier in the season, but Atletico managed to keep hold of the player.

Sport Witness claims that the midfielder was told he would be offered a new deal, but the club hasn’t offered him new terms yet.

He would also love to remain in Madrid but Arsenal is serious about bringing him to England. The report claims that Arsenal’s bid to get their man could see them pay his release clause.

His release clause is currently £50 million and that would represent a significant part of Mikel Arteta’s budget, but the Spaniard can raise money from the sale of other players.

Atletico’s priority is to keep hold of the player but the club knows that they will find it hard to keep him if Arsenal gets his head turned.

Arteta is expected to sign a number of players in the next transfer window. The Midfield has been an issue for the Gunners this season and the Spaniard may want to freshen things up.