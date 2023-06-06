Arsenal prepared to offer two-year deal to Gundogan but he has other suitors

Gundogan, performing exceptionally well for Manchester City, has garnered attention from fans across various clubs who would love to see him don their team’s colours next season.

The German midfielder has decided to postpone any thoughts about his future until after the Champions League final. However, Arsenal is actively pursuing his signature. According to Sport, the Gunners have prepared a two-year contract offer for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Nevertheless, it is revealed that Gundogan has also attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and the financial power of Middle Eastern teams could potentially present an offer that outshines Arsenal’s proposal.

While Barcelona is also in contention for Gundogan’s signature, it is the interest from the Saudi Pro League that could pose the most significant threat to Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder.