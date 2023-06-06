Arsenal prepared to offer two-year deal to Gundogan but he has other suitors

Arsenal is reportedly highly interested in acquiring the services of Ilkay Gundogan, who is currently one of the most in-form players in the world. As Arsenal aims to rebuild their squad, signing Gundogan would present a significant challenge.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Having achieved so much success in England, Gundogan might feel it is much better for him to leave the Premier League now that the ovation is loudest.
The midfielder will be one of the most important players for us at the Emirates, but we might have to break the bank to make him move to the club.
I cannot believe Man City will not offer Gundogan a 2 year extension, particularly if they win the Champions League final.
Who knows. Maybe Pep knows why. I don’t want him in our team. He’s old and we’re not in a position where we desperately need a stop gap. Better to get quality to blend in and last the next decade
Don’t sign him please. Not another pensioner