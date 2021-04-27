Arsenal prepared to offload half a dozen players to fund new signings

Arsenal is prepared to offload as many as six of their current players to raise funds for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have struggled in this campaign and they will need to overhaul their team to avoid another poor term next season.

The coronavirus has affected the club’s revenue and that would also affect their spending power.

However, one way that they can raise funds is to sell some of their underperforming players and Football London says they will do exactly that.

The report says the club is prepared to cash in on striker Eddie Nketiah, midfielders Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Lucas Torreira to boost their transfer kitty for next summer.

Alexandre Lacazette could also leave even though the 29-year-old is in a rich vein of form at the moment.

The above five Arsenal players could raise as much as £100m for them and they also intend to sell Hector Bellerin for at least £20m, which would increase their earnings to £120m.

That budget should be enough to bring in some quality players and they want to keep Martin Odegaard beyond this campaign.

With enough money, they would feel confident about persuading Real Madrid to sell him to them on a permanent basis.