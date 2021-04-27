Arsenal prepared to offload half a dozen players to fund new signings

Arsenal is prepared to offload as many as six of their current players to raise funds for Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners have struggled in this campaign and they will need to overhaul their team to avoid another poor term next season.
The coronavirus has affected the club’s revenue and that would also affect their spending power.
However, one way that they can raise funds is to sell some of their underperforming players and Football London says they will do exactly that.
The report says the club is prepared to cash in on striker Eddie Nketiah, midfielders Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Lucas Torreira to boost their transfer kitty for next summer.
Alexandre Lacazette could also leave even though the 29-year-old is in a rich vein of form at the moment.
The above five Arsenal players could raise as much as £100m for them and they also intend to sell Hector Bellerin for at least £20m, which would increase their earnings to £120m.
That budget should be enough to bring in some quality players and they want to keep Martin Odegaard beyond this campaign.
With enough money, they would feel confident about persuading Real Madrid to sell him to them on a permanent basis.
I would say that is good business, but unlikely we can move all those players in the Summer window, for those prices.
I think people underestimate how truly damaging the financial situations are for many clubs. tremendous loss of revenues, and their projections moving forward are still unable to be determined due to ongoing restrictions and lack of leadership from governments and football organizational bodies.
More likely to see player swaps than transfers, and the transfers we will see will be for much smaller fees than the mega blockbuster transfers that occur in windows.
Perhaps AMN and Nketiah swap for Bissouma may interest Brighton, but will the players be keen? Bellerin and Laca will want big wages, so what team is willing to pay transfer fee AND massive wages in such an uncertain time?
Arsenal would be best suited to bring Willock and Guendouzi back into our midfield for cover and perhaps move on next year if they still wish. Maybe extend guendouzi to avoid losing on a free, and Laca is a tough call? who can afford him now, and better to extend and sell next year, or allow to run down his contract and leave for freee?
It’s interesting isn’t it Durand that you refer to loss of revenue by clubs, swaps and smaller fees rather than blockbuster transfer fees, but then go on to say that Bellerin and Laca will want big wages.
This is what stinks to me and shows the power the players hold in their hands. The fact that football is in a financial mess is because the players command unsustainable salaries
I second that SueP.
I don’t it, get he has had 4 widows and non of those players are playing regularly.
Is he a Mormon with 4 widows? 🤔 😁
As you say Durand ,the transfer market may well be badly affected by the financial impact of the Pandemic and clean cash sales may be few and far between.As it is , in terms of priorities, I hope we can somehow arrange a deal with Brighton for Bissouma and pick up a good back up for Tierney.That apart, until we sell, we cannot buy.