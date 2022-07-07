Arsenal prepared to pay £30 million for Man Utd midfield target

Arsenal is stepping up their pursuit of Youri Tielemans as Manchester United becomes serious about signing the midfielder as well.
He has been on their radar for a long time, with Mikel Arteta considering him as a key midfield player for his rebuild.
The Belgian currently plays for Leicester City, and his deal expires at the end of this season.
The Foxes could be forced to cash in on him in this transfer window to avoid losing him as a free agent in a year.
United is now looking to win the race against Arsenal, but The Sun reports that Mikel Arteta’s side is stepping up their pursuit and they will offer up to £30 million for his signature.
This should be enough to make Leicester City sell, and it means we could see this transfer interest speed up in the next few days.
A move for Tielemans makes a lot of sense, considering that he has been in the Premier League for a long time and he would be inexpensive.
If he had a long contract, he would have cost twice what we reportedly want to offer now.
Also, we have a good chance of paying less if we negotiate well because the Foxes are keen to offload him.
I keep reading “30m or 28m should be enough for Leicester accept”, am I missing something here, has he been put on the transfer list or do people have inside info on Leicester dealings?
As I recall his one of there key players despite his contract situation and Leicester has done pretty well in the past in negotiations, I mean they managed to trick Chelsea into paying millions for Drinkwater 😆
Unlike our beloved Arsenal LC aren’t willing to let such
a valuable asset walk for free next summer. YT has
been outspoken about his reluctance to extend his
contract and the player wouldn’t fetch near the amount
AFC are willing to pay now if the Belgian stayed till the
January window. Unlike Jesus, YT isn’t Arsenals top
priority at his position and therefore the club won’t
overpay for him even though @ £25~30M the Belgian
is still a pretty solid bargain.
Add Onana and the midfield is good to go
I agree with you Ace, as I often do. Onana would solve many issues for us in midfield, and both him and Tielemans can be had for slightly more than Martinez.
Martinez is a solid player, but not better than a PL proven CM like Tielemans and a good and talented Onana.
I hope Arsenal move in that direction.
Also, if Arteta passed on Bissouma in favor of Tielemans, then perhaps get this reasonable deal done before Utd can intervene. We hear a lot about “primary” and “priorities” but have seen little so far aside from Jesus.
How many more articles are we going to have about this guy, we get it, we want him. This is becoming a Higuain type saga.