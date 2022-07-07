Arsenal prepared to pay £30 million for Man Utd midfield target

Arsenal is stepping up their pursuit of Youri Tielemans as Manchester United becomes serious about signing the midfielder as well.

He has been on their radar for a long time, with Mikel Arteta considering him as a key midfield player for his rebuild.

The Belgian currently plays for Leicester City, and his deal expires at the end of this season.

The Foxes could be forced to cash in on him in this transfer window to avoid losing him as a free agent in a year.

United is now looking to win the race against Arsenal, but The Sun reports that Mikel Arteta’s side is stepping up their pursuit and they will offer up to £30 million for his signature.

This should be enough to make Leicester City sell, and it means we could see this transfer interest speed up in the next few days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Tielemans makes a lot of sense, considering that he has been in the Premier League for a long time and he would be inexpensive.

If he had a long contract, he would have cost twice what we reportedly want to offer now.

Also, we have a good chance of paying less if we negotiate well because the Foxes are keen to offload him.

