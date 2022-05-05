Arsenal prepared to pay 75m euros for Bundesliga star

Moussa Diaby is one of the attackers Arsenal wants to add to their squad as they plan for an overhaul of their playing staff in the summer.

The Frenchman has 12 goals and 11 assists from 30 league games for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

These stats make him one of the most productive attackers in Europe, and he might leave the Bundesliga side before next season.

Fichajes.net claims he is one of the attackers Arsenal wants to sign, and the Gunners have no problems spending a lot of money on him.

They know the competition for his signature has driven the price up, and he can only move to the Emirates for a good fee.

It remains unclear how much the club will make available to Mikel Arteta when the transfer window reopens.

However, the report claims the gaffer is prepared to pay 75m euros for Diaby’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need more than one new attacker, so a move for Diaby would be great.

However, we need an accomplished striker who will cost a lot of money, so it makes little sense to spend this much on the former PSG man.

For a reasonable fee, he would be a great player to add to our team, otherwise, he is simply too expensive.