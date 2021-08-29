Arsenal prepared to pay €40M for the signature of La Liga winner

Arsenal is still interested in a move for Kieran Trippier and he might join them before this transfer window closes.

The Gunners have had a busy summer transfer window with the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale joining.

They are still expecting some players to leave them and one of them is Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard has been at the club for a decade and has lost his place in the team to Calum Chambers, which should prompt him to leave.

He has informed the club of his intention to change his environment and his agent has also been looking for a new club.

Inter Milan had a strong interest in him, but it seems the Italians have now turned their attention to other targets now.

Todofichajes says Arsenal hopes he will leave and they have lined up a move for Trippier as his replacement.

The Gunners have struggled at this start of the campaign and the same report claims they will spend 40m euros to convince Atletico Madrid to sell him.

The Spaniards want to keep him, but that fee might be too much for them to turn down.

Trippier won La LIga last season and reached the final of Euro 2020 with England.