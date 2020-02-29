Arsenal prepared to pay La Liga star’s release clause

Reports claim that Arsenal will pay Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey release clause.

Mikel Arteta is prepared to pay the release clause of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and bring the Ghanaian to London, according to the latest media reports.

Partey has been one of Atletico’s top performer for some seasons now and he has been attracting the attention of Europe’s best sides.

The Gunners have been tracking him and Mail Sport claims that Arteta is now prepared to move for him even if it means paying his release clause.

The report claims that Arteta considers his midfield one of his team’s problem areas and has asked the club to look into bringing reinforcements in.

The likes of Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira have struggled to impress under the Spaniard and he could be prepared to cut them off and get proper replacements next summer.

Arsenal may have to pay the player’s release clause if they want to sign him in the next transfer window, a cool £42 million.

Partey still has a few more years to run on his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitana, but the club promised him that he would get fresh terms this season, they are yet to fulfil that promise which could force him to seek a move elsewhere.

Arteta will be glad to have a player of Partey’s quality in his midfield, he would represent something of an upgrade on what Arsenal currently have within their squad.