Arsenal prepared to pay Manchester United’s asking price for outcast

Arsenal set to meet Chris Smalling’s asking price.

Arsenal is prepared to pay Manchester United’s £25 million asking price for Chris Smalling as AS Roma struggles to meet the fee.

Smalling has been in fine form since he moved to Italy on-loan with AS Roma and he seems to have revived his career at the Italian city.

Several top European sides have now begun to consider moves for the 30-year-old whose loan team is keen to keep hold of him too.

Express Sport claims that Arsenal is interested in signing Smalling next summer and the Gunners would have no problems paying the £25 million that Manchester United wants.

The report also claims that Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho is interested in being reunited with the player he managed at Old Trafford.

Arsenal signed two new defenders on-loan in the last transfer window and Pablo Mari has been solid in his two games for the club so far.

The Gunners are expected to sign a few more players in the next transfer window and Smalling could become the latest player to move between Manchester United and Arsenal.

United has been spending heavily and they could sign yet another high-profile defender in the next transfer window which would cast Smalling’s long term future at Old Trafford further in doubt.