Arsenal prepared to push Liverpool all the way for 19-year-old midfielder

Arsenal, despite appearing to be done with incoming transfers, could be compelled to pursue another midfielder due to uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is one of the players high on their list, but Liverpool is also in pursuit of the Belgian midfielder, especially considering the potential departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian clubs.

While Liverpool had been considered favourites to sign Lavia, Arsenal is now prepared to challenge them, as reported by Football Insider. The Gunners see Lavia as an ideal replacement for Partey.

The competition for the Belgian’s signature between Arsenal and Liverpool is likely to intensify in the coming days, and it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure his services.

The situation surrounding Partey’s future adds a layer of complexity to Arsenal’s transfer plans, and securing Lavia could be pivotal for their midfield strength in the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is one of the finest young midfielders we could add to our squad in this transfer window. We need to sort out the future of Partey as fast as possible so we can sign the Soton man. Otherwise, Liverpool could beat us to add him to their squad.

Partey has been a good servant to the club, but he is not getting any younger, and this is a good time to replace him in our squad.

