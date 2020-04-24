Arsenal prepared to sell Aubameyang after abandoning talks of a new deal

A fresh report from Mail Sport is claiming that Arsenal has abandoned talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new deal.

The Gunners have been in talks with their captain and arguably their most important player for some time now, but there has been slow progress.

The same report claims that Arsenal had hoped to convince him to take a new contract worth just above £200k per week, but with their players having to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus outbreak, the club has given up on signing him to a new deal.

Aubameyang has been hesitant about signing a new Arsenal contract because of the lack of Champions League football, however, he seems to have decided to stay as long as Arsenal can meet his financial demands.

The Gunners don’t want a similar situation to that of Mesut Özil whom they gave a huge new deal and his performances dropped significantly.

Aubameyang has attracted the attention of the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan, and Arsenal’s new stance has given his suitors the all-clear to sign the former Borussia Dortmund man.

However, almost every team in the continent is affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Aubameyang might struggle to get a team that will pay him his desired wage when the transfer window reopens.