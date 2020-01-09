Arsenal prepared to sell midfielder this month but only on two conditions

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be allowed to leave Arsenal but only if certain conditions are met.

Despite getting assurances from Mikel Arteta that he has an important role to play at Arsenal, Granit Xhaka reportedly still wants to leave the Emirates.

Since he fell out with the club’s fans and got stripped of the captain’s armband, Xhaka seems to have made up his mind to leave.

Arsenal has, however, been blocking his move with Hertha Berlin the most serious of his numerous suitors.

The Daily Star is reporting that Arsenal is prepared to sanction his sale this month, but two conditions must be fulfilled for that to happen.

Firstly, Arsenal would only consider talking to any club about his transfer providing a bid of at least £25 Million is offered.

Secondly, the Gunners can only allow him to leave when they have found a replacement.

The report further claims that Arsenal’s preferred choice to replace Xhaka is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman has struggled for minutes at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Italy this season and he may have to move away to progress his career.

Juve is unwilling to let him go but Arsenal hopes that with money on the table, the Italians may change their position.

For now, a move away for Xhaka appears doubtful and the Swiss star appears to be enjoying his football again under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal is taking the right stance here, there is no way they should accept lower than their valuation and of course, they should have a readymade replacement in place before any deal is sanctioned.