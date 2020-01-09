Arsenal prepared to sell midfielder this month but only on two conditions

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be allowed to leave Arsenal but only if certain conditions are met.
Despite getting assurances from Mikel Arteta that he has an important role to play at Arsenal, Granit Xhaka reportedly still wants to leave the Emirates.
Since he fell out with the club’s fans and got stripped of the captain’s armband, Xhaka seems to have made up his mind to leave.
Arsenal has, however, been blocking his move with Hertha Berlin the most serious of his numerous suitors.
The Daily Star is reporting that Arsenal is prepared to sanction his sale this month, but two conditions must be fulfilled for that to happen.
Firstly, Arsenal would only consider talking to any club about his transfer providing a bid of at least £25 Million is offered.
Secondly, the Gunners can only allow him to leave when they have found a replacement.
The report further claims that Arsenal’s preferred choice to replace Xhaka is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman has struggled for minutes at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Italy this season and he may have to move away to progress his career.
Juve is unwilling to let him go but Arsenal hopes that with money on the table, the Italians may change their position.
For now, a move away for Xhaka appears doubtful and the Swiss star appears to be enjoying his football again under Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal is taking the right stance here, there is no way they should accept lower than their valuation and of course, they should have a readymade replacement in place before any deal is sanctioned.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would take Adrien Childs in place of xhaka, the guy is the biggest fake footballer in history.
Xhaka should cost at least 30 M, due to his experience, his important role at Arsenal/ Switzerland national team and his physical attributes
If we sell him at that price, we can buy someone younger than Rabiot
I hope he wouldn’t move in January though, because we don’t have another left-footed DM. Torreira/ Guendouzi/ Willock/ Ceballos are right-footed and we need to balance the double pivot
From one obsession to the other…It was Left footed Inverted winger you were always screaming before.
Now I’ve noticed in more than five articles or so.
It’s a left footed DM you keep singing.
Who gives a fvck if a DM is left footed as long as he does well on the pitch?
How many left footed DMs plays for Real Madrid or Barcelona?
How many plays for Chelsea or Man City? Liverpool?
You’ve done the wingers, The RB, and now the midfielder, I’m really waiting for you to talk about us needed a keeper who’s left footed
Eddie, I’m sitting here, on my own, laughing out loud at your response…brilliant my friend brilliant.
What I will look for at the next game is MA pivoting from one inverted right leg, to the unverted left leg, while dribbling down his shorts in exasperation at our fitness levels.
I hav to hand it to you gotanidea, the terms you use to play the simple game of football makes it seem the new rubik cube of sports entertainment – keep up the good work, as I want to see Eddie explode again with your next terminology of what makes a decent footballer!!!
Le Coq, you have a rival in the entertainment area – and he doesn’t even try!
Lol…Ken whenever I see him talking about us getting a player who’s left footed to do this or that. Just like PEA, it really does my head in😂😂… He sounds like the English Media always saying stuffs
Brilliant Eddie, well played
It doesn’t matter if the dm is right footed or left footed…what are u talking about?
Go for rabiot, ndidi, or someone else…anyone would be better than xhaka
If doesnt even matter which footed a winger is.. right footed LW, cuts inside to shoot. Left footed LW better at crossing..
Be careful with anyone will be better than Xhaka claim. There are worst midfielder than Xhaka
Just sell him!
Am still laughing 🤣🤣🤣