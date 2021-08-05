Arsenal prepared to splash £50million on two players from the same club

Arsenal is prepared to splash £50million for both Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have a long-standing interest in both Sheffield United players and they have remained keen on them.

They see Ramsdale as the long-term replacement for Bernd Leno and have been looking to add him to their squad this summer.

The England youth international has suffered consecutive relegations from the Premier League, but he has proven too good to play in the Championship each time.

Arsenal wants to sign him, but Sheffield United wants to keep hold of their best players and value him at around £40million.

Berge is also valued close to that figure and has returned to the Arsenal radar in recent days.

The Star says Arsenal has now hatched a plan that would help them sign both players for a combined fee.

They are looking to offer £50million to the Blades for both stars and they are confident that it would be enough for them to land the pair.

This has been a busy summer transfer window for the Gunners, but they need a few more players if they are serious about ending the upcoming campaign inside the top four.