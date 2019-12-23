Arsenal prepared to swap Granit Xhaka plus cash for Nigerian midfield star.

Arsenal has begun plans to revamp their squad following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

The Gunners have been underperforming for much of this season and there have been calls for a number of their players to be sold, while other stars have been unsettled.

A report from Leicester Mercury is claiming that the Gunners are prepared to offer Granit Xhaka to Leicester plus cash in exchange for Wilfried Ndidi.

Ndidi has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since he joined the Foxes in January 2017.

His form has attracted the attention of several top European sides in the past, but Arsenal is confident that they can land him.

In addition to Xhaka, the Gunners are prepared to add a 40million transfer fee to sweeten the move.

Xhaka has fallen out with the Gunners’ fans and he has been playing under Freddie Ljungberg because the Gunners don’t have a better alternative to him.

Xhaka is reportedly part of a list of players that Arteta has been told he can offload to raise funds for other transfers.

Arteta would probably give the Swiss midfielder a chance to impress him before deciding to sell him off.