Arsenal prepared to use Sambi Lokonga to sign their long-term target

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Manuel Locatelli, and the Italian midfielder is still on their list of targets.

After his stunning performance at Euro 2020, several clubs wanted to sign him, including Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the only team he wanted to join was Juventus and the Old Lady won the race for his signature.

But he has not had a good time at the Turin club and he could be available for sale in January.

Juve agreed to a fee of €25 million payable over three years plus €12.5 million in potential add-ons to make the obligated loan permanent and will want at least that amount in any future transfer.

That fee might be considered too much for Arsenal to pay, so they are willing to use a player as a sweetener.

A report on The Sun reveals they will send Albert Sambi-Lokonga the other way if it would make it easy for them to get their man, even if means no other cash would be involved.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli remains a very talented midfielder, but he is struggling at Juve because their style of play doesn’t suit him.

At Arsenal, he would play in a more fluid attacking system, and that should help him thrive.

But Juve must be willing to accept Sambi-Lokonga as a sweetener or a swap option before we can complete the deal.

