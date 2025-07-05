Arsenal prepared to wait for 21-goal striker, but patience only goes so far

Mikel Arteta has finally summoned the conviction to demand what Arsenal have long lacked – a reliable source of goals. In truth, it is one of the worst-kept secrets in football that Arsenal intend to sign a striker this summer.

Talks stall between Arsenal and Leipzig over Sesko deal

While Viktor Gyokeres has been strongly linked, it is Benjamin Sesko who has been long admired by Arteta. The RB Leipzig forward, who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances last season, is just 22 and fits the Gunners’ recruitment profile. However, those hoping for a positive update may be disappointed. Arsenal have now set a deadline of mid-July to finalise the transfer.

According to The Sun, negotiations between Arsenal and Leipzig have hit a stalemate. The Gunners are reportedly pushing for a £60 million deal, but Leipzig are holding firm at £70 million. It is believed the German club are under pressure to make at least one big sale this summer to balance their finances and rebuild their underperforming squad.

Xavi Simons is also expected to leave Leipzig, but following a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign, his valuation has dipped. This makes Sesko their most viable big-money departure, and explains why the club are digging their heels in.

Agent silence raises questions as Berta bides time

Although personal terms between Arsenal and Sesko are reportedly agreed, concerns are growing over the position of his agent. The report suggests Elvis Basanovic has been “reluctant to pressure Leipzig into a sale,” and that his camp are “keeping a lower profile than usual” to avoid burning bridges should the player remain in Germany.

This approach is in stark contrast to Gyokeres’ team, who have been actively pushing for a move. With no direct replacement lined up for Sesko, Leipzig are in no rush to compromise on their valuation.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is believed to be playing the waiting game, hoping Leipzig soften their stance. However, with Arteta keen to have a new striker in place before Arsenal depart for their pre-season tour of Asia on 19th July, that patience may soon wear thin.

Should talks remain deadlocked, the club could pivot towards Gyokeres, who has already agreed personal terms and remains eager to make the move.

