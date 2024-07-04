Arsenal prepares a fresh €55m bid for Euro 2024 star

Arsenal is serious about signing Riccardo Calafiori and is moving quickly to secure the Italian defender.

The Gunners have seemingly beaten Chelsea and Juventus to become Calafiori’s preferred next destination.

They now need to reach an agreement with Bologna, a club with which they have a good relationship, having previously signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from them.

Their first bid of around 47 million euros was turned down by Bologna, who owe up to 40% of the sell-on fee to Calafiori’s former club and want to maximise his sale.

Recognizing that Calafiori’s value has risen due to his performance at Euro 2024, Arsenal is prepared to improve their offer.

A report on Sport Witness claims the Gunners will soon table a new bid of up to 55 million euros.

They are confident this offer will be sufficient to convince Bologna to sell Calafiori, and they are preparing to seal the deal soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori has been a standout performer at the Euros even though Italy has been eliminated.

His addition to our squad will undoubtedly improve our options at the Emirates.

