Arsenal prepares for Lacazette’s departure

Arsenal is prepared to sell Alexandre Lacazette this summer, even though the striker has been in fine form recently.

Lacazette joined the Gunners from Lyon in 2017 and has remained one of their most important players.

He has been a regular in the team in recent weeks as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggles with poor form.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his current Arsenal deal in the summer and the Gunners need to decide if they want to keep him or sell him.

Several teams want him as he continues to impress and 90mins says the Gunners are open to cashing in on him.

They face the prospect of giving another long-term deal to a player that is over 30 and that hasn’t gone down well for them with Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang so far.

The report says the money made from his sale would go a long way in helping the Gunners rebuild their team in the summer.

However, they face the prospect of earning a small fee considering that he can leave for nothing in 2022 if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Lacazette has 13 goals and 3 assists from 35 competitive matches this season.