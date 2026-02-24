Arsenal prepares to sign on loan star after he impressed them

Piero Hincapie is currently on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen, but supporters can take comfort in the likelihood that he will remain with the club next season. The Ecuadorian defender has impressed since he arrived at the Emirates, excelling both at centre-back and left-back, two positions that have been pivotal to Arsenal’s defensive strength this season.

Signed late in the transfer window following Jakub Kiwior’s move to FC Porto, Hincapie was initially expected to serve as a backup option. However, his consistent performances have forced Mikel Arteta to grant him significant game time in recent weeks, reflecting the trust the manager places in his abilities. The defender has adapted quickly to life in North London, and his displays have drawn attention that could have made him a target for other clubs at the end of the season.

Key Contributor to Arsenal’s Defence

Hincapie’s versatility and composure have been critical to Arsenal’s success. By performing reliably in multiple positions, he has strengthened the defensive unit and contributed to the team’s overall consistency. His rapid integration into Arteta’s system demonstrates both his talent and his readiness to assume responsibility at the highest level of English football.

Permanent Move Expected

Arsenal secured an option to make Hincapie’s loan move permanent at the end of the season, a provision that now appears set to be activated. According to Team Talk, the club have been delighted with his performances so far and is keen to retain him for the long term. The process to formalise his permanent transfer is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, ensuring that Hincapie remains a central figure in Arsenal’s defensive plans moving forward.

With his form continuing to impress, Hincapie’s permanent acquisition represents a major boost for Arsenal, providing stability and quality in defence as they aim to sustain their strong performances in domestic and European competitions.