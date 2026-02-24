Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal prepares to sign on loan star after he impressed them

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Piero Hincapie is currently on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen, but supporters can take comfort in the likelihood that he will remain with the club next season. The Ecuadorian defender has impressed since he arrived at the Emirates, excelling both at centre-back and left-back, two positions that have been pivotal to Arsenal’s defensive strength this season.

Signed late in the transfer window following Jakub Kiwior’s move to FC Porto, Hincapie was initially expected to serve as a backup option. However, his consistent performances have forced Mikel Arteta to grant him significant game time in recent weeks, reflecting the trust the manager places in his abilities. The defender has adapted quickly to life in North London, and his displays have drawn attention that could have made him a target for other clubs at the end of the season.

Key Contributor to Arsenal’s Defence

Hincapie’s versatility and composure have been critical to Arsenal’s success. By performing reliably in multiple positions, he has strengthened the defensive unit and contributed to the team’s overall consistency. His rapid integration into Arteta’s system demonstrates both his talent and his readiness to assume responsibility at the highest level of English football.

(Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Permanent Move Expected

Arsenal secured an option to make Hincapie’s loan move permanent at the end of the season, a provision that now appears set to be activated. According to Team Talk, the club have been delighted with his performances so far and is keen to retain him for the long term. The process to formalise his permanent transfer is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, ensuring that Hincapie remains a central figure in Arsenal’s defensive plans moving forward.

With his form continuing to impress, Hincapie’s permanent acquisition represents a major boost for Arsenal, providing stability and quality in defence as they aim to sustain their strong performances in domestic and European competitions.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal game could be moved at short notice because of Champions League
Arteta reveals the reason Eze was upset with him
Michael Owen does not think we should judge Viktor Gyokeres by just one game
Posted by

Tags Piero Hincapie

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Hincapie performing reliably in multiple positions
    [*No Diddy]; Well done! Its clear to me your wish is to make a meaningful arsenal career. Cheers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors