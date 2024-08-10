Arsenal preparing £17m bid for 24-year-old Galatasaray forward

In recent weeks, Baris Alper Yilmaz has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The winger has caught Arsenal’s attention for several months and has been in excellent form during this time.

The Gunners remain active in the transfer market, and before it closes, Yilmaz could potentially join their squad.

Although Mikel Arteta already has several wingers in his current team, he is still interested in signing a new one, especially with Reiss Nelson expected to leave.

Yilmaz has emerged as one of the most promising talents for that position, and he demonstrated his quality at the Euros.

Arsenal appears convinced that Yilmaz could be the right fit, and a report from Turkish Football claims they are considering making an offer worth £17 million for his signature.

Arteta’s side believes he would be a valuable addition, and the report suggests that a move could happen sooner rather than later.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have several wingers who have caught our attention in the last few months, but we must be sure a new player in that spot can do a better job than our current options.

We need a deputy for Bukayo Saka, but whoever we sign has to be good enough to alternate with the Englishman.

