Arsenal preparing a new deal for reborn midfielder

The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal is preparing to discuss a new deal with Mohamed Elneny.

The Egyptian has been a star-turn after he was declared surplus to requirements at the start of last season.

He was sent out on loan to Besiktas for the rest of that campaign and it seemed like his Arsenal career was over.

The delay in signing Thomas Partey or any other midfielder by the club this summer offered him the chance to play at the start of this season.

He has taken the chance well and he has now become a key part of the team, his performances also saw talk of him leaving on loan again ending.

In recognition of his newfound form, the club is looking to offer him an extension on his current deal, reports Mail Online.

Elneny signed his current Arsenal deal in 2018 and it is set to expire at the end of next season, according to Transfermarkt.

The Gunners still have time before they can get him on a new contract, however, if he enters the final year of his current deal and he is still on a fine run of form, they risk losing him to another top European side for cheap or nothing.