Arsenal preparing an enticing salary to tempt striker to join them

Arsenal acknowledges the challenge of signing Joshua Zirkzee, given the multitude of clubs interested in the Bologna striker.

Despite Bologna’s potential Champions League qualification, Zirkzee has been linked with a move to a bigger club in the summer.

Several top clubs, including Arsenal, AC Milan, and Juventus, have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

Zirkzee’s impressive form for Bologna, coupled with his previous stint at Bayern Munich, suggests he could thrive in the Premier League.

Arsenal is closely monitoring his progress as they seek to bolster their squad with another goal scorer.

Aware of competing interests, Arsenal is diligently working to gain an edge in the race for his signature.

According to a report by Gianluca di Marzio, Mikel Arteta’s side intends to offer him an annual wage of 6 million euros, a figure that could tilt the scales in their favour.

With only a few Serie A clubs capable of matching such an offer, many of his suitors may find it difficult to match the financial package proposed by Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best way to pull ahead in a crowded race is to offer a very good fee and we will likely win the race with this offer.