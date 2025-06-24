Arsenal preparing €75-80 million opening bid for top target goal-scoring machine

Arsenal are preparing to submit their first formal bid for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres in the coming days, according to Just Arsenal Sources. The Swedish international has been high on the Gunners’ shortlist this summer, and it now appears the club is ready to make a decisive move.
The proposed opening bid is expected to be in the region of €75 to €80 million. Although that figure falls short of the €100 million release clause in Gyökeres’ contract, Arsenal are said to be optimistic that Sporting may be willing to negotiate, especially given the player’s desire to move.
Striker prefers Arsenal as Sporting hold firm
Gyökeres has already informed those close to him of his preference to join Arsenal and work under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League. The Gunners are believed to have already held productive talks with the striker’s representatives, and personal terms are not thought to be a stumbling block.
Despite this, Sporting are currently standing firm and insisting that the full release clause be paid. This stance has reportedly frustrated the player and his agent, who believed there had previously been a verbal understanding that a lower fee would be considered.
Gyökeres enjoyed a phenomenal 2024/25 campaign, scoring 52 goals in 54 matches and playing a key role in Sporting’s domestic success. His consistent form over recent seasons has caught the attention of several top clubs, but Arsenal now appear to be leading the race.
Arsenal look to solve goalscoring concerns
Arsenal have been exploring striker options throughout the summer, with Gyökeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko topping their shortlist. With Sesko increasingly unlikely to move, the Gunners are now fully focused on securing the Swedish forward.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Gyökeres has no intention of returning to training with Sporting and has directly communicated his desire to leave to the club president. Arsenal are expected to move quickly, with the intention of securing their marquee striker signing before pre-season begins.
Are we really on the verge of signing a super striker Gooners?
Michelle M
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
No, this is not true, unfortunately.
Interesting, particularly as a report on this site yesterday said Arsenal was preparing its second bid for Gyokeres.
One bid, two bids, who knows? I guess it suggests, at least, that something may be going on.
I listen to Charles Watts quite a lot on Youtube, he reckons this will be the week where we will see firm reports and movement, and not hearsay as we have been hearing over the last few weeks.
I hope it’s true, this is dragging out so much and is very frustrating as a fan!
If we bid in the region of 75 million, which is bound to be rejected, expect this will be another of our never ending sagas and will eventually end with us paying the original asking price and no time to get the player integrated for the start of the season.
Please folks, how many days, weeks or months does it really takes to prepare and submit an offer for a player or why does transfers always become over-complicated anytime Arsenal is involved? Others completes signings in days, when Arsenal is involved, it has to take ages. Is this a case of over-analyses, over-thinking, indecisiveness, in seriousness or they are just broke?
Someone should please help me makes sense of this whole back and forth. A serious Arsenal should have signed 2 elite strikers, backups for B. Saks and Odegard and a mobile right back already and a replacement for every first team player sold/released. Again, as usual, this summer determines whether Arsenal fails or succeed in 2025/26 season.