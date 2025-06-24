Arsenal preparing €75-80 million opening bid for top target goal-scoring machine

Arsenal are preparing to submit their first formal bid for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres in the coming days, according to Just Arsenal Sources. The Swedish international has been high on the Gunners’ shortlist this summer, and it now appears the club is ready to make a decisive move.

The proposed opening bid is expected to be in the region of €75 to €80 million. Although that figure falls short of the €100 million release clause in Gyökeres’ contract, Arsenal are said to be optimistic that Sporting may be willing to negotiate, especially given the player’s desire to move.

Striker prefers Arsenal as Sporting hold firm

Gyökeres has already informed those close to him of his preference to join Arsenal and work under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League. The Gunners are believed to have already held productive talks with the striker’s representatives, and personal terms are not thought to be a stumbling block.

Despite this, Sporting are currently standing firm and insisting that the full release clause be paid. This stance has reportedly frustrated the player and his agent, who believed there had previously been a verbal understanding that a lower fee would be considered.

Gyökeres enjoyed a phenomenal 2024/25 campaign, scoring 52 goals in 54 matches and playing a key role in Sporting’s domestic success. His consistent form over recent seasons has caught the attention of several top clubs, but Arsenal now appear to be leading the race.

Arsenal look to solve goalscoring concerns

Arsenal have been exploring striker options throughout the summer, with Gyökeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko topping their shortlist. With Sesko increasingly unlikely to move, the Gunners are now fully focused on securing the Swedish forward.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Gyökeres has no intention of returning to training with Sporting and has directly communicated his desire to leave to the club president. Arsenal are expected to move quickly, with the intention of securing their marquee striker signing before pre-season begins.

Are we really on the verge of signing a super striker Gooners?

Michelle M

