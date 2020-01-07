Arsenal preparing for a massive clear out as they target top-four finish

Arsenal is reported to be prepared to offload as many as 12 players this month.

The Gunners have been doing well under new manager, Mikel Arteta, but they know that reinforcements are important for the team to maintain their current momentum.

Express Sport is claiming that the Gunners are set to oversee an overhaul of their squad and up to 12 players could be affected.

Arsenal doesn’t have plans to make any major signing this month, however, if they can sell some of their fringe and underperforming players and make funds available, Arteta might be backed to add to his current squad.

Two wins, a draw and a defeat from his first four games have convinced the Arsenal board that the club is in good hands, but they are keen to wait until the summer before they can make any new signings.

The report further claims that among the players to leave would be youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe who would both be allowed to make temporary moves to help develop their game.

The former has just returned from a loan spell at Leeds and he has been attracting the attention of other Championship sides.

It does sound a little extreme that 12 players could be on their way out of the Emirates, however, the truth is that there are as many as 12 players that are not good enough for Arsenal. I mean, I can think of at least five from the defence alone that I would be happy to see the back of.

Obviously, 12 players will not be allowed to leave this month but that does not mean that the club has not decided that there are that many players that need to be moved on at some time.