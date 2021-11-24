Arsenal preparing move to beat European giants to midfielder’s signature

Arsenal willing to move on two stars to bring in Portuguese starlet, with AC Milan keen on his signature

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Arsenal will hope to move on the likes of Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in January to bring in Renato Sanchez.

The Lille man confirmed Arsenal’s interest in him by telling L’Equipe, “Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know.

“I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but I can’t tell now. I know I’m ready.

The young midfielder continued: “If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

Is Renato Sanches the midfielder that Arsenal need? pic.twitter.com/5e1wIDvuob — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 22, 2021

After flopping at German giants Bayern Munich, the Portuguese would naturally hope to prove himself at the big stage.

With Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny looking likely to leave, while new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga still young, the Gunners can provide Sanches with a way out of the French league.

The midfielder has impressed at Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium, since joining in the summer of 2019.

The 24-year-old has been a constant name in the French side, making 68 appearances, scoring five goals and assisting a further six.

Renato Sanches' game by numbers vs. Salzburg: 66 touches

9 duels won

9 ball recoveries

7 passes into final ⅓

5 passes into opp. box

4 take-ons completed

2 aerial duels won

2 fouls won

1 chance created

1 shot Puts himself about. #UCL pic.twitter.com/tYMWUY30KT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 23, 2021

Sanches can be a good addition at the Emirates Stadium. He also has all the qualities to be a success in England, despite a horrendous time at Swansea City.

The only concern the Gunners fans might have is his injury history. This campaign he has already missed 62 days of footballing action. Last year it was 94 days.

So obviously there is a risk factor of signing the Portuguese international.

Whatever happens, with the links that have appeared in the last six months, it is clear that Arsenal are in for a new midfielder.

Who it will be is still an unknown question.

