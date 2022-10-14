Arsenal preparing new contract talks with in-form star man

Arsenal could hand a new deal to Granit Xhaka before the end of this year.

The midfielder signed an extension at the start of last season after serious interest in him from AS Roma.

He remained at the Emirates and has improved his game significantly.

He has been given a new role in Mikel Arteta’s system, and he is thriving now.

He has more attacking freedom and that has translated into goals and assists.

The older he gets, the better-performing he is becoming, and that is set to earn him a new deal.

A report on Football Insider says the Gunners plan to hold new talks with him over an extension when he returns from the World Cup in December.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka deserves the recognition he is getting now, and he remains a key player for us.

The midfielder is one of the most important members of our first team and we need to keep him in the group.

His experience and good leadership skills will help the club maintain its upward trajectory.

Hopefully, he will stay injury-free as he has done for most of his time at the Emirates so far.

If that happens, we have a key player helping to lead the team to glory.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta after tough win at Bodo/Glimt in Norway

“We found a way to win!”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids