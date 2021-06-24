Arsenal preparing to go shopping in Madrid for unwanted players

Arsenal has a fine relationship with Real Madrid that has seen them land temporary moves for the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in the last few transfer windows.

Ceballos’ first spell at the Emirates was an impressive one and the Spaniard helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup.

He returned for a second loan spell at the Emirates last season and Martin Odegaard joined him from Madrid for the second half of the campaign.

Odegaard proved to be an inspired signing and exactly the type of player that Arsenal has been missing.

The Norwegian has returned to Madrid and Arsenal might fail to bring him back even though they do want that.

While he may not return, the Gunners could still sign one or more players from Los Blancos in this transfer window.

Todofichajes says they have informed Madrid that they want a few of their stars, apart from Odegaard if Carlo Ancelotti decides that they aren’t a part of his plans.

The report says they want Isco, Álvaro Odriozola, Mariano Díaz and Takefusa Kubo.

These players aren’t regulars for the Spanish side and Ancelotti could decide to get rid of them.

Arsenal wants the first option on them if that happens.