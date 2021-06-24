Arsenal preparing to go shopping in Madrid for unwanted players

Arsenal has a fine relationship with Real Madrid that has seen them land temporary moves for the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in the last few transfer windows.
Ceballos’ first spell at the Emirates was an impressive one and the Spaniard helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup.
He returned for a second loan spell at the Emirates last season and Martin Odegaard joined him from Madrid for the second half of the campaign.
Odegaard proved to be an inspired signing and exactly the type of player that Arsenal has been missing.
The Norwegian has returned to Madrid and Arsenal might fail to bring him back even though they do want that.
While he may not return, the Gunners could still sign one or more players from Los Blancos in this transfer window.
Todofichajes says they have informed Madrid that they want a few of their stars, apart from Odegaard if Carlo Ancelotti decides that they aren’t a part of his plans.
The report says they want Isco, Álvaro Odriozola, Mariano Díaz and Takefusa Kubo.
These players aren’t regulars for the Spanish side and Ancelotti could decide to get rid of them.
Arsenal wants the first option on them if that happens.
Except for Odriozola, may be Isco, I find it difficult to believe why would Arsenal need any of them.
OT – Mavro gone (loan with option to buy). White sale agreed – £50 m(£45m plus add-ons being sorted but sale definite)
Depressing the amount we charge for out players considering what other teams charge us for their players. How can we not get 15million for him?
£5m package for dinos is disgraceful but he has a sell on clause so we can only hope he excels at Stuttgart then moves for big money and we get a massive windfall on that.
Not that I believe any of this but I don’t think football clubs get first option on players by asking nicely. Why would any club do that? Especially one in as much debt as RM?
If you’re correct, it’s almost as depressing as the notion of us wanting any of these third tier Madrid rejects, of whom only one, Kubo, is under 25
personally, from what I’ve witnessed, which represents a considerable amount of games, Mavro has just as big of an up-side as White…the only knock I can find on Mavro is his injury history, otherwise I think he’s got some of the very skills we’ve been searching for, when it comes to defensive recruitments…we better have a sh**load of available transfer funds if we’re shelling out that amount for an unproven CB
So, Arsenal are looking at getting that 1950’s TV hero “The Isco Kid” to help us in midfield.
Having seen him recently, I am afraid we might just be getting another 50’s TV character, “Billy Bunter”, instead!!!
OT I know us arsenal fans want bissouma signed but I think he is going to cost a lot more than the speculated £40m price tag. If white is going for £50m then I have no doubt Brighton will be look for £50-60m for bissouma and he don’t us paying that fee, we can only hope eh?
*I don’t see