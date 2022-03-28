Arsenal preparing to offer outcast a new deal

William Saliba is in line to get a new Arsenal deal after impressing while on loan at Olympique Marseille this season.

The defender has been on the books of the Gunners since 2019, but he hasn’t yet played for the senior team.

He has been on two different loan spells since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, with the Spaniard remaining adamant that he is not yet good enough to play for his team.

Saliba did well at Nice in the second half of last season and has played over 30 matches for Marseille in this campaign, delivering solid performances in most of them.

That has been enough to earn him his first France cap and it seems Arsenal now know they have a top player on their hands.

The Sun claims the Gunners are prepared to extend his contract when he returns in the summer.

They also expect him to be an important member of the club’s first team in London from the start of the next campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba’s maturity on his current loan spell proves Arteta was right to send him away to a club where he can play regularly instead of keeping him at the Emirates.

We have spent some good money on Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba will now join them to give us solid options in defence from next season.