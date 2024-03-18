Arsenal preparing to offload three players in the summer

Arsenal could be poised for a squad overhaul in the summer as they aim to capitalise on their recent fine form.

In the last two seasons, the Gunners have shown remarkable improvement, and they could potentially contend for either the Premier League title or the Champions League at the end of this season.

Regardless of the outcome of their current campaign, it is expected that they will continue to bolster their squad with new acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has identified several players on their shopping list, and significant financial resources will be required to secure their signatures.

Moreover, Arsenal also has players within their current squad who are deemed surplus to requirements and are likely to depart at the end of the season.

Football Transfers reveals that some of these players are already on the market, listing three individuals who could be on their way out.

The report suggests that the Gunners will entertain offers for Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson once the season concludes.

Despite their origins in the club’s academy and their tenure within the squad for several seasons, it is believed that these players may seek opportunities elsewhere to secure regular playing time as the club continues to evolve.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have progressed as a club, and these players will understand the decision to let them go in the summer.

Their sale will help us raise funds to sign our key targets and continue to improve the group.