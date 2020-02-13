Arsenal preparing to open up contract talks with young midfielder

Arsenal set to offer a new deal to Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal is set to open new contract talks with Matteo Guendouzi after the Frenchman’s impressive progress since he arrived at the Emirates.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form since he moved to Arsenal in 2018 and he was even considered a better option to Lucas Torreira earlier in the season.

He has been involved with the first team since Mikel Arteta was named the new manager and the Gunners believe he is one for the future.

According to the Sun, he reportedly earns £40k per week at the moment and his current deal expires in the summer of 2022. However, Arsenal wants to extend his stay as they believe he can only get better with age.

Guendouzi has struggled to enter into the starting XI under Arteta in recent games, though he did get a start against Burnley and he will be hoping that he has done enough in the recent training camp to convince Arteta to start him more regularly.

The report further claims the Gunners will wait until the end of this season before offering him a new deal, at that time he would have two years left and they would not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Guendouzi is still very young and he does have his flaws but he has improved considerably, he is calming down a little and not going on as many headless chicken runs, he is combative and could easily develop into a no-nonsense midfielder in the mould of Patrick Vieira.

It is right that Arsenal wants to tie him down to a long term contract and the sooner the better.