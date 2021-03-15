Arsenal preparing to raid Bundesliga outfit in the summer

Arsenal is interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka and has reportedly opened talks with his representatives.

The Gunners are still rebuilding their team and Express Sports says their defence is one area that they want to make better.

They signed Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window and he has been in fine form.

Rob Holding has also not given up on a place in the team easily and he has been a major positive at the club.

David Luiz has also impressed Mikel Arteta, but we expect the Brazilian to leave the club in the summer after two seasons since joining from Chelsea.

N’Dicka moved to Germany in 2018 and he has been developing at a frightening pace.

The Frenchman has caught the attention of several other teams, but Arsenal is looking to steal a march on his other suitors.

The report says they have already made their intentions known to his representatives and they even discussed signing Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma is one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League this season and he would be a solid addition to the current Arsenal team too.

Frankfurt signed N’Dicka from Auxerre for £4.7million, but the report says he is now worth around £19m.