Arsenal preparing to resume training – But will London be in lockdown?

Ever since Mikel Arteta was diagnosed as having the coronavirus, him and his players, in fact all the Arsenal staff that had contact with the boss, has been in self-imposed isolation. But Arteta’s two week absence is up this Tuesday, and the boss has been preparing to return to his job of training the Gunners to carry on our winning ways.

It was revealed on Arsenal.com: “Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel’s diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small workforce to maintain the facilities and training pitches.

“A number of staff, including Mikel and the men’s first team squad, are currently isolating at home. We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly. The women’s and academy teams are also currently staying at home. All our players are looking forward to getting back out on the training pitches as soon as the situation allows.”

The news has now emerged that the Premier League has extended the suspension until at least April 30th and with schools closing and the government recommending that everyone stays home, it remains to be seen whether Arteta and the players will be allowed to travel freely to the training ground, or whether they will also be in lockdown. I did see that footballers were not on the list of “key workers” that will have freedom of movement in the capital, but surely if the lockdown is only advisory rather than enforced, then perhaps we could see our lads back at London Colney as early as Tuesday.

WE could certainly all do with some good news at the moment….