Arsenal preparing to step up interest in French midfielder

Arsenal may have secured the services of Martin Zubimendi and reportedly reached an agreement to sign Christian Nørgaard, yet the Gunners continue their pursuit of further midfield reinforcements. Mikel Arteta is intent on beginning the upcoming season with a fully equipped and balanced squad, enabling him to effectively respond to the strong transfer activities already undertaken by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

After finishing as Premier League runners-up for three consecutive seasons, Arsenal are under considerable pressure to finally clinch the title. Rival supporters are expected to mock their continued shortcomings should they once again fall short of the title this term. As a result, every member of the current squad understands the significance of the coming campaign.

Arsenal Determined to Avoid Stagnation

The lack of major trophies has become a growing concern at the Emirates, not only from a sporting perspective but also in terms of retaining top talent. Should the trophy drought persist, there is a legitimate risk that some of Arsenal’s most important players could be lured away by more successful clubs. Strengthening the squad is, therefore, viewed as critical to maintaining momentum and ensuring sustained competitiveness on all fronts.

In light of these ambitions, the club continues to explore its options in the transfer market. According to Mundo Deportivo, Lucien Agoumé remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, having previously been tipped as a potential successor to Thomas Partey.

The Need for Positional Balance

While reinforcing the midfield appears to remain a priority, some within the Arsenal fan base believe that resources should now be redirected toward other areas of the pitch. Given the number of central options already at Arteta’s disposal, it may be prudent for the club to focus on enhancing depth and quality in other key positions. A balanced and well-rounded squad is essential for navigating the challenges of a long and demanding season.

Whether Arsenal proceed with a move for Agoumé or shift their focus elsewhere, it is clear that the club are not resting on their laurels. With high expectations both internally and externally, each transfer decision carries weight as the Gunners seek to take the final step toward silverware.

