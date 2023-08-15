Arsenal presented our fans Player of the Season award before Forest kickoff

Arsenal player presented Player of the Season award

Ahead of our clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Martin Odegaard was presented with the coveted men’s Player of the Season award, a testament to his outstanding performance during the 2022/23 campaign, as chosen by our dedicated supporters.

The captain’s remarkable contributions earned him an impressive 55 percent of the total votes, securing the award for the first time in his career. His exceptional achievements outshone other standout players, with Bukayo Saka finishing second and Gabriel Martinelli taking third place in the rankings.

Before kick-off of our game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Martin Odegaard received his men’s Player of the Season trophy having been voted by our supporters as our star performer from the 2022/23 campaign. pic.twitter.com/pg2dHAUuIJ — ARSENAL GOALS (@ARSENAL_GOALSHD) August 14, 2023

Martin’s impact was felt across the field, particularly in attack, where he emerged as a joint top-scorer with an impressive tally of 15 goals in the Premier League. Notably, this accomplishment places him in an exclusive category, joining Cesc Fabregas as the only central midfielder to achieve such a feat in the history of our club.

His influence extended beyond scoring, with the Norwegian also contributing seven assists to his teammates, resulting in a combined total of 22 goal involvements over the course of the campaign.

Having been entrusted with the captain’s armband from the season’s outset, the former Real Madrid midfdielder’s pivotal role was evident in his consistent performances. Notable highlights include a crucial brace against Bournemouth in August, propelling us to the top of the league, and an impressive nine away goals throughout the season, a record among our midfielders in a single Premier League campaign.

One of the few irreplaceable players in this team. The squad has grown so much stronger this window but there's some players you just can't sign a replacement for. Martin Odegaard is one of them. pic.twitter.com/YYjJMz8fCx — evan 》 (@afcevan) August 8, 2023

The 24-year-old’s impactful presence persisted as he secured another brace against Wolves, tallying five goals prior to the World Cup break. The new year ushered in memorable moments, including a spectacular long-range strike against Tottenham Hotspur, contributing to our triumph at their stadium.

As the season reached its climax, Martin’s scoring prowess intensified, netting five times in just five matches, including a pivotal double against Chelsea in May. These accomplishments saw him surpass his personal best career goal tally, solidifying his status as an instrumental force on the field.

The presentation of the Player of the Season award to Martin Odegaard rightfully acknowledges his exceptional contributions to the team and underscores his pivotal role in our successes during the 2022/23 season.

Writer – Yash Bisht

