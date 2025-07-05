Arsenal pressing ahead with attacking raid on London rivals, but Arteta must justify the move

Chelsea winger Madueke linked despite Gunners’ need for left-sided reinforcement
The idea this summer was simple: Arsenal needed to bolster their attack. With a more clinical forward line, many believed the Gunners could finally get over the line next season.
Summer plan under scrutiny
On the Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta’s agenda was a top goalscoring striker and a left winger. One of Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko is expected to be signed to lead the line, while Rodrygo is widely considered the top target for the left wing.
But while some Gooners thought they had a clear picture of the attacking rebuild, the persistent links to Noni Madueke suggest otherwise. Madueke’s potential arrival at the Emirates raises eyebrows, not because of his talent, but because of what it might mean for Arsenal’s original plan.
Madueke’s role and implications
The Gunners need a top left winger, yet the Chelsea man is a natural right-sided winger. Signing him could limit Arsenal’s ability to spend big on a striker and potentially Rodrygo. Madueke on the left wing does not work. He looks off-balance when cutting in, and his right-footed efforts lack conviction.
But on the right? He is a cheat code with elite close control, explosive pace, and fearlessness in 1v1s. He could offer Bukayo Saka the backup he needs. But for now, that role is being filled by Ethan Nwaneri.
Bringing in Madueke could make it harder to convince the teenage prodigy that he will get the game time he is demanding to renew. So, the question is: do Arsenal have the funds to sign Madueke, a prolific striker, and Rodrygo?
Not long ago, concerns arose that a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze might disrupt Arsenal’s transfer plans. Is that not what a Madueke swoop could do, especially with David Ornstein’s claims that Arsenal may need to move on Gabriel Martinelli to fund a Rodrygo deal?
In the end, a Madueke move only makes sense if he is signed as a backup for Saka, while Rodrygo comes in to compete with Martinelli on the left.
That said, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that: “Noni Madueke is open to a move to Arsenal this summer, and talks are ongoing with his camp.”
So yes, it is a move Gooners can look forward to, but Mikel Arteta will need to make this deal make sense.
Daniel O
Yet another player we are negotiating personal terms with and have not approached Chelsea for a fee? Same with Gyocores?
Not worth getting upset over but it is getting us nowhere at the moment.
I like Madueke, and think he’d be a great back up to Saka… but if it comes at the loss of Martinelli or Nwaneri then its really bad, unjustifiable business.
With Saka we came second twice and you are happy we are getting his back up😄😄
If we are serious about winning the league, we need players that will keep our starters on their toes like Rodrigo. Chelsea is discarding Maduake because they are having exciting and monster of wingers like Estevaio coming in.
Plus going back to the article. Martinelli is right footed and plays left. Mudueke has played left, right and centre. So Arteta would like his versatility.
And now we magically won’t have money for Sesko or Gyokeres and club will say they tried their best. Loving the Berta era
RSH, Players will be leaving and possibly a big one.
I like the idea of Madueke, I do.
We’ve been lamenting on the heavy work load on Saka which apparently was responsible for his long injury layoff last season. Madueke would provide the antidote for that malaise.
I believe Arsenal can strike a deal in the region of £40m, which would be a good one. Chelsea need to recoup some of the massive investments they have made so far
I think Arteta probably sees Nwaneri more as an option for Odegaard. That’s why I don’t think we will buy Eze especially if Palace insist on his release clause to be paid in full.
The man is 27, has only two years left on his contract. His teammate, who I think is a better player, went to Bayern for £55m. So paying anything huge for him would not make sense
DM also reported Madeuke agreeing personal terms with Arsenal. Nothing to be ashamed of so long as we get the right player to keep Saka on his toes. He fits Arsenal style well, plays on both flanks, Englishman, knows the league well, technical, dodges tackles smartly, accept if benched, wants to show his value to Chelsea. It’s Sterling redemption. So does it mean no more Eze or Rodrygo who are just too expensive?
Yes agree .
It’s looking likely
LW Martenili
Trossard
RW Saka
Mauduke
Makes sense we have to have a back up for Saka he cannot keep playing the amount of games he has been every season..