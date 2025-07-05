Arsenal pressing ahead with attacking raid on London rivals, but Arteta must justify the move

Chelsea winger Madueke linked despite Gunners’ need for left-sided reinforcement

The idea this summer was simple: Arsenal needed to bolster their attack. With a more clinical forward line, many believed the Gunners could finally get over the line next season.

Summer plan under scrutiny

On the Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta’s agenda was a top goalscoring striker and a left winger. One of Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko is expected to be signed to lead the line, while Rodrygo is widely considered the top target for the left wing.

But while some Gooners thought they had a clear picture of the attacking rebuild, the persistent links to Noni Madueke suggest otherwise. Madueke’s potential arrival at the Emirates raises eyebrows, not because of his talent, but because of what it might mean for Arsenal’s original plan.

Madueke’s role and implications

The Gunners need a top left winger, yet the Chelsea man is a natural right-sided winger. Signing him could limit Arsenal’s ability to spend big on a striker and potentially Rodrygo. Madueke on the left wing does not work. He looks off-balance when cutting in, and his right-footed efforts lack conviction.

But on the right? He is a cheat code with elite close control, explosive pace, and fearlessness in 1v1s. He could offer Bukayo Saka the backup he needs. But for now, that role is being filled by Ethan Nwaneri.

Bringing in Madueke could make it harder to convince the teenage prodigy that he will get the game time he is demanding to renew. So, the question is: do Arsenal have the funds to sign Madueke, a prolific striker, and Rodrygo?

Not long ago, concerns arose that a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze might disrupt Arsenal’s transfer plans. Is that not what a Madueke swoop could do, especially with David Ornstein’s claims that Arsenal may need to move on Gabriel Martinelli to fund a Rodrygo deal?

In the end, a Madueke move only makes sense if he is signed as a backup for Saka, while Rodrygo comes in to compete with Martinelli on the left.

That said, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that: “Noni Madueke is open to a move to Arsenal this summer, and talks are ongoing with his camp.”

So yes, it is a move Gooners can look forward to, but Mikel Arteta will need to make this deal make sense.

Daniel O

