Arsenal pressing to sign Dutch star amidst competition from Liverpool

Arsenal remains keen to sign Noa Lang even though they are facing serious competition from the likes of Liverpool and AC Milan.

The Dutchman remains one of their top attacking targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

He has been in fine form for Club Brugge for some time now and continues to get better.

Calciomercato reports that AC Milan is also serious about signing him and they have even spoken to his agents about their interest.

The Italians have been briefed about how much he would cost and the other clubs who have a similar strong interest in his signature.

It claims the attacker is likely heading to the Premier League because Liverpool and Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

In a further boost to Mikel Arteta’s chance of adding the 22-year-old to his squad soon, Milan might have to wait until the end of the season to sign him.

The Gunners could beat them to his signature by making a January move and the report says he is currently valued at 25m euros.

Arsenal will strengthen their attack next after adding some impressive players to their midfield and defence in the last transfer window.

Lang would represent a quality signing if they can get the Dutchman through the door.