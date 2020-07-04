Arsenal prey on Wolves wastefulness to come away as victors

Arsenal have made Wolves pay today in a match-up that could have gone either way.
We came into the match with both sides having won each of their last three matches, but you wouldn’t have known it watching the early exchanges.
Both sides seemed to be cancelling each other out in the early part of the game, and neither team looked to be playing with any real confidence, but both sides could be forgiven for trying to work their way into the game without taking too many risks.
Arsenal were the team to break the deadlock late into the first half, with Bukayo Saka turning his body around to knock the ball past Rui Patricio after a blocked cross fell just behind his run, making the effort much-the-more impressive.
This goal was the last piece of excitement before the break, leaving Nuno Espirito little time to adjust his team-talk before the interval, and you’d have to say that the second-half played out very similarly to the first.
Both teams were very much the equal to the other for much of the game, although Wolves did have much better opportunities to score in the second half.
Adama Traore wasted his side’s best chance around 20 minutes after the break, putting his chipped effort wide of goal, and they did look like they were going to get the crucial equaliser, but they just couldn’t find that composure in front of goal.
We put the game to bed with only five minutes left to play, with substitute Alexandre Lacazette scoring his first away league goal since February 2019, but more importantly, keeping our side within distance of the European places.
Will Wolves be disappointed that they couldn’t make their chances pay? Did Arsenal have the better chances overall? Where can we realistically expect to finish the season given our upturn in fortunes?
Patrick
84 CommentsAdd a Comment
Solid game from everyone again.
David Luiz looks comfortable in a back three as usual but my main man today at the back is Mustafi. Boy his aerial prowess is underrated, and he’s been absolutely fantastic under Arteta.
Xhaka did solid. I enjoyed Soares today, looks like a proper defender.
To come away to Wolves and win by 2 goals with a clean sheet is massive.
Arteta clearly knows what he’s doing.
Never doubted him
COYG… Trust the process, Trust Arteta.
First away win in the Premier League against a team above us in the table since beating Leicester 5-2 in September, 2015.
And Laca scored away from home, Eddie 👍👍👍 So many positives!!
Hallelujah that stat is put to bed!!
Sue, don’t start dreaming.
To me this is what I’ve always wanted and called for, Arteta be given the job mid season and he makes us of the rest of this season as a preseason. Now he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the team.
I don’t expect European football still, but it’ll be a bonus if we get to the UCL.
That’s winning our last five games. *Swallows Spit* is that possible??. I have my doubts.
Glad Lacazette got his goal.
Onwards from here
Take it one game at a time is all we can do, Eddie. I know it isn’t nailed on… but we weren’t expected to win today (with Mustafi, Luiz and Bellerin coming on 🙄) so this will have given a massive boost to them all, so onwards and upwards!
We’ve emerged from that horrible week and are looking pretty darn good!!
One down six to go
Cheers Sue, we broke their 405 minutes goalless streak!!Good for Laca to end his away goals streak. Thanks Eddie for that stat too.
👏 LC…
City lost home and away to Wolves this season….😄 makes it even sweeter!!
Mustafi and Xhaka have been playing really well after Arteta took charge. Luiz is a fighter too, but he is erratic like the old Mustafi
Soares didn’t do anything special in attacking, but he didn’t make any mistake in defending either. There are only three days to rest before Leicester game, but we will play at home
Soares doesn’t need to do anything up front for me to know who I want starting RB.
He’s a defender first, defending comes first and he did solidly.
Luiz is error prone yeah, but I ain’t facing him today.
Today I’m giving Mustafi all the credits he deserves. After all he gets hell from us whenever he plays badly
He didn’t do much, but he did put a peach of a ball for Auba which led to our goal. I think him starting this game and Bellerin coming off the bench was a good tactical decision. Anyways onwards to Leicester! COYG!
Momentum!…Let’s make it perpetual!..
This is one of our better performances of the season..The space for Wolves to operate was neutralized for most part. There is hope for us with Arteta and I believe when he gets his team right we can be back to the top. I also hope he sees what I saw two seasons back and develops AMN at midfield. That guy’s stature and physical traits are a waste at full back for his style of play. Hopefully I see him and Partey in midfield one day for us.I feel every one was a MOTM today.
👍 Nice one, Kev
😀
Maitland-Niles is quick, skillful and willing to take high risks. We wouldn’t need Partey if we have Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Smith-Rowe and Torreira in central midfield next season
Woah woah woah easy there chief, relax your balls. We need Partey in our midfield next season.. Jeez😒😒
Magnificent Gunners!!! They looked tired and had to travel to Wolverhampton, but still managed to win 2-0!
They played very safe, but everybody defended very well and they were highly organized
This was a massive result. We are above spurs. Looking forward to St Totteringham’s Day. Finishing above spurs and playing in Europe. This is Arteta first Managerial role. Coming Into a disjointed team that was low in confidence mid season. He deserves the credit. We must beat Leicester City
Arteta is smart and he has definitely learned a lot from Guardiola. Leicester City only have three days to rest as well, so I’m confident the Gunners could dominate them
Gotanidea
Safe was what we needed
Leicester coming to the Emirates…We have to own them…
Although we were a tad to catious for my liking….The lads got the Job done!..I say Weldone!..
The Wolves were slain!!!!
Thank you Arsenal… thank you, Mikel… Pepe, this one’s for you 🍻
Oh and spuds… mind the gap 😝
MOTD for you tonight again Sue your on a roll 😂😂👊
😂😂😂 what a game, Kev!! I couldn’t believe it…. did you see that coming?!
Fireworks on the 4th of July, only not for Independence Day…. for THE ARSENAL!!!! 🎆🎇✨
No I really didn’t Sue so winning makes my day even better 😀 I was really nervous that second half, my heart was in my mouth every time the ball came into our box 😂😂 haha yeah a few sparklers tonight Sue 😂🎇 big game on Tuesday now, I’m feeling confident though are you ? 😀
Yes a few palpitations in the 2nd half, Kev… I just wanted Oliver to blow the whistle (& no not for a bloody foul 🤣)
Was tense… but when Laca netted, game over baby!!! 👊
This has helped massively with my optimism, Kev…. so yes, bring it on!! 😁
Oh yeah Sue and we have more heart in mouth moments to come but let’s enjoy what we’re seeing 😀👊 can you believe 3 away wins in a row ? Looking strong on the road again 💪 all credit to Arteta he took a very difficult job but seems to be getting his ideas across, I just hope the club backs him in the transfer window.. give the man what he needs 👊 oh Sue Michael Oliver scares me every time he refs our games I’m surprised for once he didn’t give a pen for the opposition 😂 and a lovely goal, might give him some confidence now hopefully 🙏 it’s not often your optimistic Sue so I’m gonna screenshot this 😂😀
We won when it mattered kev doesn’t happen that often! Does it?
Well Kev, we have Chris Kavanagh for the Leicester game…. then what’s the betting it’s Mike Dean for the NLD?!!
Haha screenshot… bloody cheek 😂😂
At least it’s not Anthony Taylor, I really can’t stand him he’s had it in for us since that incident with Wenger 🙄 haha oh it has to be Sue I would put money on it 😂😂 well you haven’t said “I’m skipping MOTD tonight” for about 2 weeks 😂😂 Giroud just scored damn! Troy Deeney needs to find his shooting boots 😛
It certainly does not Kenya 😯 let’s hope we repeat that feature on Tuesday and also keep Vardy quiet 🙏
Ah shucks, Kev!! ☹ Where on earth are his shooting boots??!!
Pepe, Sue? Or Pep?
Aha… well both will do, Jon 😉 (I did initially mean for his baby!)
Excellent game by the boys. Still allowing teams to dominate us for long periods in the second half, better teams will punish us for that. Hopefully with the addition of a few technical players in the middle that problem will be resolved.
But Wolves were supposed to be be better than us and we were patient, organised and the boys had their scoring pants on
Fantastic! Saka, Lacazette boom! So pleased for Saka, signing new contract and grabbing a beautiful goal today! Media will put Arsenal victory down to Wolves having an off day as you would expect! On to Tuesday now.. come on Arsenal 👊
Sigh… don’t mind the media. To think some people thought Wolves will win simply because they had more days of rest lol.
Wolves are a good side. They play to their strength so glad we won and we defended well as a unit…
@Uzi Ozil I think most people thought wolves would win 😂 definitely! We were solid defensively and I don’t say that often 👊
Great game. We didn’t give them many chances. Traore was the only one with a clear chance… the new formation seems to be working. Wolves are a compact side. It was never going to be easy breaking them but we did. They don’t concede many…
Now wished we won against Brighton but its OK, its by gone now. Some teams wished they won some games they lost…
Saka.. that was a finishers goal.
Glad laca scored…
Great win……….
Great result
Substitutions spot on!
We were playing a defensive game at tge expense of the attack but am not worried cuz i know the manager knows what he is doing than me.
Wolves had good chances but we had more quality when we needed.Sakas finish and lacas first touch and finish are out of this world.
COYG!We can do this!
Still looking for those “Its only norwich…” gooners to speak up…😂
😄😄 Nice one, Shakir!
Saka Saka Saka 😄😄😄
👍👍👍
Blimey this site moveS quickly.
My thoughts copied from earlier (incorrect) thread:
Three words :
SHAPE
SHAPE
SHAPE
Reminiscent of the Arsenal of a bygone era.
Superb. We set our stall out, and invited Wolves to break us down.
Carried the managers game plan to a tee – brilliant lads.
I’ve been very critical of two players on here.
One is sorting itself out – done.
But as for AMN he should thank his lucky stars the day Mikel Arteta walked through the door.
Already ANM looks more focused, aggressive and his body language has improved 100%. Not saying he’ll turn out to be the answer , but fair play much improved.
“Man of the match” – MIKEL ARTETA !
Great team spirit. Well done boys, a well earned 3 points!
Hurrah hurrah!! 🙂 COYG
Enjoy the win everyone!I I’m off the site for today while I’m still in good mood 😀COYG.
Enjoy your evening!! 😁
You too Sue!
I’m pleased after previous failures, Arteta is really improving the team all we need to do is our support.COYG
So many positives it’s hard to pick just one but I’ve been so impressed with AMN in his last two appearances. He completely shut down Traore when he came on and looked totally comfortable on the right. For a guy who I thought was probably on the way out he’s looking like a useful piece for many years to come.
I hope AMN commits to being a fullback because he’s really grown into the role tremendously this season. Very smart of Arteta to swap Tierney out for AMN once Traore went out wide and was looking for 1v1s. Tierney’s weakness are those types of situations unfortunately, but AMN really rose to the task.
I hate the title of this article. Prey on what? We
We won in a satisfying way.
Wolves wastefulness? We kept 3 PL clean sheet in a row.
Respect please.
We did allow them to score and we scored them two.
Emi is very confidant, Leno will have a tough time getting into the team. Good defensive performance by all the lads, don’t underestimate Wolves, they are a good side too but we won ugly.
Fair point Godswill,
I thought we didn’t give them a sniff, on the back of a very disciplined performance.
AJ
I usually have my heart in my mouth
Arsenal normally leave me a quivering wreck
Not today
They were confident in themselves which means they believe in the boss
Martinez is better than Leno …That’s it!
Oh boy. Here we go again
Yea Goonerboy.. Martinez is more composed and commanding in the box.
His height and size are another advantage.
Safe to say our goalkeeping position is sorted for another 4 to 5years once those guys stay consistent and improve
Martinez seems to be more composed, more commanding, better in the air and in catching the ball, whereas Leno is faster, more athletic and has much better reflex
Martinez is a better goalkeeper compared to Leno??
Alright that’s it.. I’m out of here tonight, I have some beers to gulp
🤣🤣 he’s good though playing from behind is very nervy for him and me of course
You have already forget how Manu times Leno had safe us. Emi has been fantastic, I’m very proud of him…but leno one of the best gk in EPL IMHO
👍 Leno is superb… but Emi has done equally as well covering…. been really impressed!
Long awaited win against Wolves, for long they looked way better than us and the table supported that… Bt it’s nice to show WE ARE THE ARSENAL not some walkover.
Boy I’m loving these clean sheets, serious confidence boost for Martinez in particular… I don’t really think Wolves threatened to score except the Traore’s miss and Jota’s block.
Now I can fully say we’re progressing. Next stop… Emirates. UP THE GUNNERS
Great result felt like 6 points in the end 😀😀 3rd clean sheet in as many games . welcome back torreira and congrats to pepe 👏👏👏👏
👍👍👍
Amazing result. Resilience and mental toughness was essential to winning this match. We havent seen that much from Arsenal over the years. Even players that we are used to seeing errors from, Mustafi, Xhaka, Luiz, were all reliable today and made the right choices for the entirety of the game. Soares also another great game and is much more reliable at defending than Bellerin. Saka w/ a beautiful finish, Emi again with another performance where nothing seems to bother him. This was such a huge win we pulled off. Wolves are very very tough to beat.
Also, Joe Willock came on and put in a great performance from the bench. We were able to relieve pressure several times because of his willingness to run with the ball and exploit space Wolves were starting to leave behind. Also came up w/ an assist, and couldve had a goal himself. He gets a lot of criticism, but Arteta seems to believe in him, and I hope he can come good.
👌🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
Missed the game but happy we got the result! I always knew we could do it. Good job to the boys!
👍😎
I caught the game in the dying moments, just in time to see Xhaka get his customary yellow card. Am happy Traore was contained though.
That yellow goes without saying… surprised it took that long 🤣
Auba had Traore on his arse in the first few minutes, so I knew from that moment we’d deal with him 😜
If AMN does not start against Leicester it will be an injustice.This lad could be a top class player but he needs a run of games to prove it.
Yes Sir! He is fast proving that he could be our own Milner, although he can be much better!
I said way back that Martinez is the best goalie we have…. No tense passing at the back nonsense.
Of all the defenders we have only Luiz and Mari are comfortable with the ball
Now bring back Mavropanos and Saliba and you’ll see what’s called passing out from the back.
Have to eat my words and say Luiz was excellent today along with Cedric and tiernay … Ceballos was a bit subdued but no support lacazette showed his class and saka though not great took his one opportunity …. NM did a decent job and as soon as terriera came in there was movement in the middle … Need to find quality midfielders ASAP but no complaints with result though it will leave man utd fans the happiest
Solid game must admit was nervous everytime they had a set piece ….clean sheet away to wolves ! No complaint
It will be interesting if we finish above Spurs this season. Celebrating St Totteringham’s day with Mou as coach of spurs. COYG
I’m tempted to go in my loft and get the St Totteringham’s day banner out 😄
Yes Sue. If we win against Leicester City and Spurs, we have a chance of playing Champions League next season.
Wow…. *chin hits the floor’ 🤣
Now come on Watford!