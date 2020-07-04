Arsenal prey on Wolves wastefulness to come away as victors

Arsenal have made Wolves pay today in a match-up that could have gone either way.

We came into the match with both sides having won each of their last three matches, but you wouldn’t have known it watching the early exchanges.

Both sides seemed to be cancelling each other out in the early part of the game, and neither team looked to be playing with any real confidence, but both sides could be forgiven for trying to work their way into the game without taking too many risks.

Arsenal were the team to break the deadlock late into the first half, with Bukayo Saka turning his body around to knock the ball past Rui Patricio after a blocked cross fell just behind his run, making the effort much-the-more impressive.

This goal was the last piece of excitement before the break, leaving Nuno Espirito little time to adjust his team-talk before the interval, and you’d have to say that the second-half played out very similarly to the first.

Both teams were very much the equal to the other for much of the game, although Wolves did have much better opportunities to score in the second half.

Adama Traore wasted his side’s best chance around 20 minutes after the break, putting his chipped effort wide of goal, and they did look like they were going to get the crucial equaliser, but they just couldn’t find that composure in front of goal.

We put the game to bed with only five minutes left to play, with substitute Alexandre Lacazette scoring his first away league goal since February 2019, but more importantly, keeping our side within distance of the European places.

Will Wolves be disappointed that they couldn’t make their chances pay? Did Arsenal have the better chances overall? Where can we realistically expect to finish the season given our upturn in fortunes?

Patrick