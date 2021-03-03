Arsenal price at least one team out of Lacazette race

Arsenal will probably sell Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this season and there are several teams that want to sign him.

Since 2017, he has been on the books of the Gunners and he has had his suitors since that time.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season and no new deal coming from the club, everything points to him being sold.

Atletico Madrid, AS Monaco and AS Roma, have been linked with a move for him ahead of the summer.

One team that would love to have him on their books after he leaves Arsenal is his former side, Lyon.

The Frenchmen are battling to end PSG’s dominance of the French game and they will need all the experience that they can get to achieve that.

Football London is, however, reporting that they will not be able to move for him because of the finances that it will involve.

The French side will struggle to meet his salary demands, but adding a transfer fee makes the move very unlikely, according to the report.

Lacazette will not want to take a pay cut just because he wants to return to Lyon and that looks set to see him join another of his suitors.