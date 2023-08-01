Arsenal price Inter Milan out of a move for Balogun as they turn to an alternative

After numerous inquiries spanning several weeks, Arsenal has effectively priced Inter Milan out of a potential move for Folarin Balogun.
The Gunners are determined to secure a substantial sum for the talented USA international, who delivered an outstanding performance in the last season.
Despite the possibility of a loan move, Balogun has declined such an option, leaving Arsenal with only two viable choices: either to sell him or incorporate him as a crucial member of their squad at the Emirates.
Following their unsuccessful pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan shifted their focus to Balogun, recognising his potential value to their team. However, Arsenal’s asking price of around 50 million euros proved to be beyond the Italians’ financial capacity.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, Inter Milan considers Balogun’s price tag too steep and has now set their sights on Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham as an alternative option.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun is a prodigious talent and it is clear to see that he is one player we can trust to deliver top performances for us or any club he joins.
However, the youngster has had just one good season as a senior professional, so we must not overprice him.
If we do so, he will be stuck at the Emirates, drastically reducing his value if he does not perform well next season.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arsenal could offers Balogun to the Millan clubs, loan with an obligation to buy of £50 mill with a very strong buy back clause built in the deal.
*strong need to include a buy back clause whichever deal. He is top talent and shouldnt go on cheap.
Its strange, a fan recently listed three Arsenal players, Nelson, Balogun and Nketiah, then he went on to ask of the three players, which one would gooners like to remain at the club?
This question opens a whole can of worms.
If Arsenal keep their stance then I m quite sure he will leave for free in 2 yr or quite cheap next yr. Too much greediness is not good. He costs us nothing and he is not indispensable member of our squad not to let go. His value will come down next yr with only 1 yr remaining in his contract by then. So we should sell whatever we get but yes it would be wise to insert buyback clause or sell on fees.
Arsenal buying: other clubs over price their players?
Arsenal selling: our players are over priced?
Crazy.
Hope Balogun stays and gets a chance, why sell when Nketiah has failed to impress in 4 years?
Also Balogun would be the first academy product Arteta brought into the first team.
I hope we start bringing in some academy talent as depth, like 4th CB, 4th or 5th attacker or midfielder.
Can’t always reach for the checkbook, managers have to develop the talent within the club as well.