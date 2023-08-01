Arsenal price Inter Milan out of a move for Balogun as they turn to an alternative

After numerous inquiries spanning several weeks, Arsenal has effectively priced Inter Milan out of a potential move for Folarin Balogun.

The Gunners are determined to secure a substantial sum for the talented USA international, who delivered an outstanding performance in the last season.

Despite the possibility of a loan move, Balogun has declined such an option, leaving Arsenal with only two viable choices: either to sell him or incorporate him as a crucial member of their squad at the Emirates.

Following their unsuccessful pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan shifted their focus to Balogun, recognising his potential value to their team. However, Arsenal’s asking price of around 50 million euros proved to be beyond the Italians’ financial capacity.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Inter Milan considers Balogun’s price tag too steep and has now set their sights on Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham as an alternative option.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a prodigious talent and it is clear to see that he is one player we can trust to deliver top performances for us or any club he joins.

However, the youngster has had just one good season as a senior professional, so we must not overprice him.

If we do so, he will be stuck at the Emirates, drastically reducing his value if he does not perform well next season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…