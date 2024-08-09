Arsenal prices one suitor out of a move for Reiss Nelson

Arsenal’s homegrown talents are attracting interest from across Europe and the Premier League this summer.

The Gunners have already lost Chido Obi Martin and recently sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham. Other homegrown players could still depart, with Eddie Nketiah being targeted by Olympique Marseille.

Reiss Nelson is another player expected to leave this summer, but his move may have been hindered by Arsenal’s valuation demands. While Arsenal is open to selling Nelson, they are not willing to let him go for less than their asking price.

Interest from West Ham and Leicester City has emerged, with the Foxes showing strong intent to sign him. However, a report from Football Insider states that Arsenal has now priced Leicester out of a move. The Gunners are reportedly asking for £20 million for the winger, a fee Leicester deems too high.

As a result, Leicester is stepping away from negotiations, and Nelson is expected to remain at the Emirates, at least for the time being.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson deserves to start playing often, but we also deserve to make a good fee when he leaves for our role in grooming him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…