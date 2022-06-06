Arsenal prioritises signing Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has made Yves Bissouma their main midfield target ahead of next season, according to Fichajes.net.

The Malian has been in fine form in the Premier League in the last few seasons for Brighton, and he could leave them this summer.

His current deal expires in 2023, and he has been hesitant to sign for an extended stay.

Arsenal added Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad in the last summer transfer window, but the Belgian has struggled to step up and perform for the club.

The report claims the Gunners are now looking to make Bissouma their alternative to the often-injured Thomas Partey and will move for him this summer.

But there is a lot of competition for his signature, and Arsenal has to beat PSG, AC Milan and Manchester United to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma could bring the added quality that we need to our squad in this summer’s transfer window.

The Malian has been showing that he can boss a midfield in the Premier League, and he should do even better if he moves to the Emirates.

It would be interesting to see how much Brighton will demand and if he would pick a move to the Emirates.