Arsenal prioritises signing Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has made Yves Bissouma their main midfield target ahead of next season, according to Fichajes.net.
The Malian has been in fine form in the Premier League in the last few seasons for Brighton, and he could leave them this summer.
His current deal expires in 2023, and he has been hesitant to sign for an extended stay.
Arsenal added Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad in the last summer transfer window, but the Belgian has struggled to step up and perform for the club.
The report claims the Gunners are now looking to make Bissouma their alternative to the often-injured Thomas Partey and will move for him this summer.
But there is a lot of competition for his signature, and Arsenal has to beat PSG, AC Milan and Manchester United to sign him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bissouma could bring the added quality that we need to our squad in this summer’s transfer window.
The Malian has been showing that he can boss a midfield in the Premier League, and he should do even better if he moves to the Emirates.
It would be interesting to see how much Brighton will demand and if he would pick a move to the Emirates.
PL proven, fits the age profile they have been recruiting, and his quality would improve our play and add steel to the midfield.
The lingering cloud is his charges; is he guilty of the charges he is facing. Character matters, and all the talent in the world doesn’t outweigh poor character in my opinion.
Have to see how it plays out.
Three areas in the team needs improvement:
Midfield: sell partey always injured, replace with bissouma, and get Fabian Ruiz and tielemans
Defense: sell holding and get tapsoba to compete with Gabriel, while saliba do same with white. Aaron hickey and Molina are good deputies for tomi n Tierney.
Attack: sell pepe, nelson and promote Hutchinson, folarin balogun. Buy a tall striker like scamacca.
Other players to get rid of include Maitland Niles, cedric.
It seems ridiculous that AMN can’t be persuaded to deputise for both Tommy or Tierney.Perhaps his loan spell at Roma might have given him a better perspective on how his career is likely to progress….Otherwise Balogun certainly needs another season on loan in the Championship.His time at Middlesbrough showed that he still has much to learn and he will better develop playing competitive football week in week out.
Ideally I’d like to see Arsenal buy both Tielemens and Bissouma…although if it has to one or the other then my vote would go to Bissouma.
At this stage we don’t really know what Arsenal’s transfer budget truly is…and how much Edu is likely to bring into the Club in terms of fees for players sold.He seems far more adept at giving players away or selling them below market value…The money raised by selling Guendouzi and Mavrapanos is nothing short of a disgrace.
Given the difficulties with squad rotation at the end of the past season and the knowledge that Bellerin,Cedric,Tavares,Mari,Lacazette,Torreira,Leno and Pepe will either be leaving or need to be moved on as they are clearly not good enough Arsenal surely need to bring in at least 4 players to supplement and improve their existing squad.
I would welcome Bissouma, i would have signed him last season. Bad mistake by Arsenal in my opinion although in the end Elneny was used. But we need an upgrade in that department especially if Partey will keep on having injuries.
Yves Bissouma works as a replacement for Partey at defensive midfield, but Arsenal still need a scoring midfielder. A midfield of Xhaka and Bissouma provides few goals and fewer assists. Bissouma and Youri Tyielemans… with Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka as rotational players would be formidable. Bissouma would be cheaper than Neves, based on rumors.
It seems unlikely, however, that Arsenal will invest 80 – million in their midfield when they still need two strikers, a right back and a left back.
A team that would allow Arsenal to compete for Champions League and titles – $215m gross spend, 101.5 net spend
GK – Aaron Ramsdale (Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo)
RB – Takehiro Tomiyasu (Max Aarons, Norwich, 25m)
LB – Kieran Tierney (Aaron Hickey, Bologna, 20m)
CB – Ben White (Aaron Trusty) – Gabriel Magalhaes (Rob Holding)
DM – Bissouma, Brighton, 50m (Elneny)
CM – Tielemans, Leicester, 40m (Xhaka, Lokonga)
RW – Saka (Reiss-Nelson)
LW – Smith Rowe (Martinelli)
CAM – Odegaard (Smith Rowe)
CF – Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City, 45m (Moises Kean, Juventus, 35m – Eddie Nketiah)
Sales (114.5m) – William Saliba (30m), Nicolas Pepe (20m), Hector Bellerin (10m), Bernd Leno (8m), Cedric Soares (4m), Nuno Tavares, 5m, Lucas Torreira (12m), Mateo Guendouzi (8m), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (10m), Pablo Mari (6m), Runar Runarsson (.5m)
Free Transfers – Alexandre Lacazette