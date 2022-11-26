Arsenal prioritises strengthening two areas in their team in January

Arsenal will look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window to keep it competitive.

The Gunners are having one of their best seasons as a football club and hope to end it with at least one trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s side is overachieving now and will need reinforcements to stay in form.

The Spaniard has now identified two areas in the team that need to be strengthened.

A report on Football London reveals the ex-PL star wants a central midfielder and a winger.

Arsenal pursued an interest in players for both positions in the summer, but none materialised and they have since had to make do with what they have.

The Gunners will now try again in January and hope they will find the right target to sign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to bolster this group even though it has been very good in this campaign.

A move for players in these positions will make us stronger than we are now, especially because we will have fresh legs to introduce when our key men are injured or tired.

The players must be individuals who can at least play as well as our current options now. This is important because bad signings make us regress.