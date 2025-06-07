Arsenal profit as Tavares exit marks another quiet goodbye

The first summer Transfer Window of 2025 will close on the 10th June. Trust Arsenal in the first week to have made a profit.

On top of the wage bill being reduced after releases were confirmed Nuno Tavares has left the club permanently, nearly 3 years after last playing for the club.

After a season at Lazio, the defender played well enough to trigger the clause where the Italians were obliged to pay 8 million for a permanent transfer. With the 25 year old’s reputation high in Serie A there may be suitors interested in paying a lot more for his services meaning it hasn’t been ruled out that his new employers might choose to cash in straight away. Any sale will see 25 percent given to Arsenal meaning we will eventually make a small profit but he’s valued at more.

Another talent shown the door

Based on the pitch and from a business point of view it’s yet another talent Mikel Arteta washed his hands of the moment he felt an individual didn’t suit his ethos. We could see defensively the left back had a lot to learn, subbed at half time a couple of times and even in an FA Cup tie replaced after just half an hour. A loan at Marseille saw him score 6 goals but also some defensive errors.

In the Italian Capital he’s earnt the nickname ‘the king of assists’. Like many of his peers, the full back position has become such an attacking outlet that what you do defensively is almost secondary.

He’s found a system in Rome that suits him, playing to his strengths. Our manager has never had it explained that part of his role is to teach and train, help improve weaknesses.

The Spaniard can do that because that was his strength at Man City. Yet it’s got to be on his terms. If the 43 year old deems you not coachable, not in line with his principles or disruptive to the group, he will give up on you.

A pattern that’s hard to ignore

You would think Arteta’s role would come with the expectation to maximize your resources. Yet the Kroenke Family wouldn’t even know who Nuno Tavares is so trust Arteta knows what he is doing. They don’t love football so don’t understand that the amount of names in the last 6 years to be paid to sit at home, paid to have contracts ripped up early or loaned out simply to reduce the wage bill is not normal.

Even if you viewed this strictly from a financial point of view a lot of money has been lost on this approach. Why would an interested party pay the original asking price where they know Arsenal will eventually be willing to loan him out? Where loans used to be part of a players development Mikel Arteta was never going to give the Portuguese a second chance no matter how well he performed, even when earning his first International Cap or keeping Lucas Pellegrini out of the team.

If Arsenal had their way , Nottingham Forest would have been obligated to a permanent transfer but he didn’t play enough. Not that the player himself was ever pushing to return to North London. When loaned out for the first time his agent pushed for a move to France to be made an option but all parties couldn’t agree on a prize. After just one year in England he felt that he was constantly being made the scapegoat, as evidenced on the All Or Nothing Series.

Most came across well on the Amazon Documentary but not Tavares, his manager at one point screaming in his face.

There has been talk that staff had constant concern about his behavior. The only issue being wasn’t the same said about Guendozi? Then Ozil? Then Aubameyang?

Sokratis was also paid to sit at home. Kolasniac, Mustafi, Pepe and Bellerin were all paid to rip up their contracts.

If enough people make the same noise they can’t all be wrong.

On behalf of Just Arsenal good luck to Tavares!

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…