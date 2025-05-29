Arsenal progressing in Saliba talks despite Real Madrid interest

Arsenal remain in talks to extend the contract of William Saliba, and there is growing confidence that a new deal will soon be finalised. The Frenchman has become one of the most impressive centre-backs in world football and has continued to prove his value with consistent performances.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the defender, and although the Spanish giants recently added Dean Huijsen to their squad, that has not dampened their interest in Saliba. Madrid are still looking to strengthen their defence and see the Arsenal star as a long-standing target.

Madrid still monitoring Saliba

While Arsenal may have hoped that Huijsen’s arrival in Madrid would end speculation, that has not been the case. The La Liga champions continue to monitor Saliba closely and believe he would be an ideal addition to their back line. He is seen as a player who can help maintain their dominance both domestically and in Europe.

Despite this ongoing interest, Arsenal appear calm about the situation. Sources have told Just Arsenal that talks over a new contract for Saliba are progressing well. The club believes that he is settled in North London and committed to the project under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal confident of reaching agreement

The Gunners expect to finalise an agreement with the defender that will keep him at the club until 2029. This would represent a significant statement of intent as they look to build on their recent progress and compete for major honours.

Saliba’s consistent form and composed style of play have made him a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence. Securing his long-term future would be a vital step in maintaining the stability and quality the team needs to achieve further success.

