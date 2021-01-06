Arsenal promote another to first team training ahead of Newcastle match

Arsenal has promoted young shot-stopper, Arthur Okonkwo to their first-team training ahead of their match against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

The Gunners are preparing to defend the trophy that they won last season, and the Magpies are the first team that they will face.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on Bernd Leno for important games that the club plays this season, as Alex Runarsson hasn’t inspired confidence in the five games that he has played for the club so far.

Okonkwo, 19, has been at Arsenal since he was 7 and he has been developing his game very well at the club.

Arteta has been impressed by his showing for the club’s youth team and has invited him up to the senior team, according to Sun Sports.

Arsenal’s third-choice goalkeeper is Matt Macey, but he is expected to join Scottish side, Hibernians this month.

That opens the door for Okonkwo to earn a permanent place in the first team.

The report says that 6ft 4 goalie has all the attributes that Arteta likes in his goalkeepers and that is why he has earned the call-up.

With Runarsson not doing as good as he should, Okonkwo will have an eye on being the Arsenal second choice goalkeeper.