Arsenal promotes Balogun and hands preseason opportunities to other teenage stars

Arsenal has promoted Folarin Balogun to their first-team squad this summer as he continues to develop at the club.

The striker spent some time with the senior squad last season after his prolific form for their youth team.

He was almost out of a contract at the club at the end of last season and he was reluctant to sign a new one.

However, the club has convinced him to sign on the dotted line and he has now been rewarded with a promotion to the first-team squad, according to Arsenal Youth via Sun Sports.

The attacker is currently in preseason with the club’s senior squad and the report says the promotion is permanent.

It claims that he has now had his squad number also reviewed from 38 to 26 which was last worn at the club by Emiliano Martinez.

Balogun will now hope to bring his impressive scoring form for the youth teams into the senior side.

The report says he isn’t the only youngster that is with their senior squad in preseason with Omari Hutchinson and Jack Henry-Francis included in the travelling party.

Both players would hope to get chances to impress before they have to play youth team football again.