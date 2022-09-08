Arsenal promotes exciting prospect to first team squad ahead of Europa League opener

Arsenal will begin their European campaign when they face FC Zurich in the Europa League tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side has started the league season very well and we expect them to impress in Europe as well.

However, trying to win the Premier League and Europe’s second top club competition is a tough ask and they probably do not have the squad to achieve that.

This means the Gunners’ gaffer could rest some players from competing in Europe.

If he wants to focus on a return to the top four, there would be less prioritisation of the European fixtures.

Ahead of their game in Switzerland, The Sun reports that Arteta has promoted Lino Sousa to the senior team squad.

The 17-year-old has been impressing in the Gunners’ youth team, and the report claims he trained with the senior side yesterday.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We pride ourselves on developing players and handing out career chances to some of the budding youngsters groomed at the club.

That is one reason youngsters want to join us, and Sousa must have had that in mind when he joined as well.

We expect him to have a great career, but it would be a surprise if he starts the game against Zurich.

