Arsenal promotes impressive Edu to a newly created role

Edu has been named the newest Arsenal Sporting Director, a promotion for the successful Brazilian.

He has signed some of the finest players at the club, who have helped Mikel Arteta’s team to sit atop the Premier League table.

The former midfielder was the club’s technical director, a report on The Sun reveals they have created the new position and promoted him.

It is a deserved recognition, considering how poorly run Arsenal was before he came on board.

He has shown he understands the history of the club and where it deserves to be.

Edu said of his new role as quoted in the same report: “I’m delighted to have this new role which I see as an evolution and consolidation of the way we’ve been working.

“We are making good progress in all areas of our men’s, women’s and academy and we are all excited about what can be achieved.

“I look forward to building on the hard work of so many people and helping all of us grow together and enjoy more success, and am thankful for the trust the club has put in me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Edu has been a major part of our success this season as he has helped to sign the players who are making us the leading side in England.

He deserves to be given more powers because we can trust him to make the right choices.

Hopefully, his new role will see him contribute even more to the development of this club.

